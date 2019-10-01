South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms under threat of listing suspension

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms BLUJ.J has failed to comply with Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) requirements and is under threat of suspension and possible removal, the exchange said on Tuesday.

The largest exchange in Africa, the JSE said the company had failed to distribute its annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting within the four-month period stipulated in the listings requirements.

"If the abovementioned company still fails to distribute its annual report on or before 31 October 2019, then its listing may be suspended," the JSE said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)

