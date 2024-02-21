News & Insights

South Africa's Bidcorp profit jumps 18.6% on strong European business

February 21, 2024 — 12:23 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South African food services company Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) BIDJ.J reported an 18.6% jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, supported by strong performance in its European business, which increased revenue and trading profit to record levels.

The company, spun off from Bidvest BVTJ.J in 2016, said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 1,152.4 cents in the six months ended on Dec. 31, up from 971.7 cents a year earlier.

