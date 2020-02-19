South Africa's Bidcorp HY profit rises on upbeat European market

Adds details on performance of divisions, company comment

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Food services firm Bid Corporation Ltd (Bidcorp) BIDJ.J reported a 4% rise in half-year headline earnings on Wednesday, as strong performance of its businesses in Europe, New Zealand and the Middle East outweighed weaker operations elsewhere.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rose to 728.3 cents in the six months to Dec. 31 from 700.2 cents a year earlier. The company's earnings were impacted by the adoption of accounting standard IFRS 16.

Analysts on average had expected HEPS of 715 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. HEPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Net revenue rose 3.2% to 68.2 billion rand ($4.55 billion), while trading profit grew 9.2% to 3.6 billion rand.

"Europe continued to perform well, particularly Netherlands, Czech and Slovakia, Italy and Poland," Bidcorp said.

Revenue from the company's Europe division rose 4.1% to 23 billion rand, while the business' trading profit jumped 12.2% to 1.1 billion rand.

In New Zealand, sales rose and profit was slightly ahead of expectations, even as volumes fell due to the exit of a large catering contract in July, Bidcorp said.

The firm's profit growth was, however, held back by a tough operating environment in other geographies, with social unrest in Hong Kong and Chile impacting out-of-home demand, bush fires in Australia dampening consumer sentiment, while the UK general election and Brexit-fatigue dampened British consumer spending.

($1 = 14.9811 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.