World Markets

South Africa's AVI profit rises marginally on price hikes

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

March 06, 2023 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

Adds details on results, background

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - AVI Ltd AVIJ.J posted half-year earnings growth of 0.6% on Monday as the South African food producer and fashion retailer lifted prices to put a lid on rising input costs, but said consumer demand was constrained by the high cost of living.

Consumer goods producers globally have lifted prices to cope with surging costs for almost all raw materials, energy and packaging after Russia's invasion of Ukraine compounded pandemic-related supply chain logjams.

But they face a challenge in how much they can raise prices without sacrificing sales as increasingly cost-conscious consumers trade down.

In addition, crippling rolling power cuts added direct costs of 22 million rand ($1.21 million) in the reporting period, the maker of Five Roses tea and Bakers biscuits said.

Headline earnings per share for the six-months ended Dec. 31 inched up to 318.9 cents, while operating profit rose by 1.7%.

Group revenue increased by 7.2%, driven by price increases in its tea and coffee, snacks and fashion businesses.

AVI said quickening inflation, higher interest rates and unemployment continued to constrain consumer spending, with sales lower in some categories and exacerbated by intense competition from rivals.

($1 = 18.1504 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.