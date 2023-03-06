South Africa's AVI profit rises marginally on price hikes

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - AVI Ltd AVIJ.J posted half-year earnings growth of 0.6% on Monday as the South African food producer and fashion retailer lifted prices to put a lid on rising input costs, but said consumer demand was constrained by a high cost of living.

The maker of Five Roses tea and Bakers biscuits said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six-months ended Dec. 31 inched up to 318.9 cents. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

