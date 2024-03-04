News & Insights

Commodities

South Africa's AVI half-year profit rises 17.4% on price hikes

March 04, 2024 — 12:32 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - AVI Ltd AVIJ.J posted half-year earnings growth of 17.4% on Monday as the South African food producer and fashion retailer lifted prices to put a lid on rising input costs, but said second-half profit growth may not mirror the first half's.

The maker of Five Roses tea and Bakers biscuits said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six-months ended Dec. 31 rose to 374.3 cents from 318.9 cents. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

The board declared an interim dividend of 202 cents per share, up 17.4% than last year.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.