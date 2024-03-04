South Africa's AVI half-year profit rises 17.4% on price hikes

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - AVI Ltd AVIJ.J posted half-year earnings growth of 17.4% on Monday as the South African food producer and fashion retailer lifted prices to put a lid on rising input costs, but said second-half profit growth may not mirror the first half's.

The maker of Five Roses tea and Bakers biscuits said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six-months ended Dec. 31 rose to 374.3 cents from 318.9 cents. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

The board declared an interim dividend of 202 cents per share, up 17.4% than last year.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

