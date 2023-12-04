South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to buy Sandoz's China business

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J will buy the Chinese business of Swiss group Sandoz SDZ.S, including commercialisation rights and intellectual property for some established products and those in the pipeline, for up to 92.6 million euros ($100.6 million), the South African company said on Monday.

Aspen Global Incorporated, a subsidiary of Aspen, will also dispose of the commercialisation rights and related intellectual property for four anaesthetic products currently sold by Aspen in the European Economic Area.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

