South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare maintains FY profit forecast

May 15 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited APNJ.J on Friday maintained its profit forecast for the year and said it was comfortable with its liquidity position, amid uncertainties stemming from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The South African company said it expected the normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations in 2020 to be higher than the previous year.

HEPS is the most widely used profit measure in South Africa.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.