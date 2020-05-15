South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare maintains FY profit forecast

World Markets

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited on Friday maintained its profit forecast for the year and said it was comfortable with its liquidity position, amid uncertainties stemming from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The South African company said it expected the normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations in 2020 to be higher than the previous year.

HEPS is the most widely used profit measure in South Africa.

