South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare forecasts jump in first-half earnings

Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings APNJ.J on Tuesday forecast its first-half earnings to surge between 34% and 38%.

Aspen said it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) from total operations, the main profit measure in South Africa, to come between 758.7 cents and 781.3 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with 566.2 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.