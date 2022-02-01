South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare forecasts jump in first-half earnings

World Markets

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings on Tuesday forecast its first-half earnings to surge between 34% and 38%.

Aspen said it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) from total operations, the main profit measure in South Africa, to come between 758.7 cents and 781.3 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with 566.2 cents a year earlier.

