South Africa's Aspen H1 profit inches up

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

March 04, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J on Monday reported a 1% rise in half-year profit, aided by the lower net financing costs.

For the six months ended December, Aspen recorded a normalised headline earnings per share of 688.3 cents, slightly up from 679.6 cents a year earlier.

