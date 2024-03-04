South Africa's Aspen H1 profit inches up

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J on Monday reported a 1% rise in half-year profit, aided by the lower net financing costs.

For the six months ended December, Aspen recorded a normalised headline earnings per share of 688.3 cents, slightly up from 679.6 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

