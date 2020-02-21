South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti posts 72% higher full-year earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J on Friday reported a 72% jump in annual earnings on the back of higher gold prices and increased income from its Kibali operations

The gold miner's headline earnings rose to 91 cents per share, in the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, compared with 53 cents per share during the same period a year ago, inline with what the firm flagged to the market.

HEPS is the primary profit measure in South Africa, and strips out certain one-off items.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

