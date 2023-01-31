South Africa's ANC wants 'state of disaster' declared over power crisis

Adds context

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The National Executive Committee of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) wants a national "state of disaster" to be declared to help end crippling power cuts, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.

The government used the declaration of a national state of disaster to help it respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mbalula told reporters on Tuesday that the ANC executive also wanted an energy crisis committee to speed up its work.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled a planned appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos this month because of the power shortages. He is expected to announce new measures to boost power supply when he delivers a state of the nation address on Feb. 9.

(Reporting by Carien du Plessis; Writing by Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.