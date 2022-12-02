South Africa's ANC chairman denies Ramaphosa is considering resigning

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The chairman of South Africa's governing African National Congress, Gwede Mantashe, in an interview with local television station Newzroom Afrika on Friday denied that President Cyril Ramaphosa was considering resigning.

He told Newzroom Afrika that Ramaphosa was giving space for a panel report that found preliminary evidence he may have violated the constitution to be interrogated and tested.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege)

