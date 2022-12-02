World Markets

South Africa's ANC chairman denies Ramaphosa is considering resigning

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

December 02, 2022 — 03:27 am EST

Written by Kopano Gumbi for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The chairman of South Africa's governing African National Congress, Gwede Mantashe, in an interview with local television station Newzroom Afrika on Friday denied that President Cyril Ramaphosa was considering resigning.

He told Newzroom Afrika that Ramaphosa was giving space for a panel report that found preliminary evidence he may have violated the constitution to be interrogated and tested.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.