World Markets

South Africa's Amplats sees up to 69% jump in annual headline earnings

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

South Africa's Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) said on Monday it expects annual headline earnings to surge up to 69%, primarily driven by a jump in the rand basket price.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) AMSJ.J said on Monday it expects annual headline earnings to surge up to 69%, primarily driven by a jump in the rand basket price.

Amplats said headline earnings, a key financial metric for South African firms, for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020 is expected to be between 27.8 billion rand and 31.4 billion rand ($1.87 billion-$2.11 billion), compared with 18.6 billion rand a year earlier.

($1 = 14.8652 rand)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters