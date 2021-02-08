South Africa's Amplats sees up to 69% jump in annual headline earnings

Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) AMSJ.J said on Monday it expects annual headline earnings to surge up to 69%, primarily driven by a jump in the rand basket price.

Amplats said headline earnings, a key financial metric for South African firms, for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020 is expected to be between 27.8 billion rand and 31.4 billion rand ($1.87 billion-$2.11 billion), compared with 18.6 billion rand a year earlier.

($1 = 14.8652 rand)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

