South Africa's Amplats reports 43% drop in half-year profit
July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J on Monday reported a 43% fall in half-year profit, due to weaker platinum group metal (PGM) prices and lower volumes compared to record sales a year ago when the global economy started to emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns.
Amplats' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 101.4 rand ($6.02) for the half-year that ended June 30, from 176.47 rand a year ago.
($1 = 16.8452 rand)
(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Helen Reid)
((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAAL
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Uganda says exploration results show it has 31 mln tonnes of gold ore
- Iran boosts crude supply to Venezuela for refining, freeing up exportable oil
- EXCLUSIVE-Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income