South Africa's Amplats posts 160% rise in full year profit

HARARE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum Ltd AMSJ.J (Amplats) on Monday reported an 160% jump in full-year profit, driven by firmer metal prices and higher sales volumes.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - rose to 300.42 rand ($19.93) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 115.54 rand a year ago.

The company, which is the biggest producer of platinum group metals (PGM) in the world, announced a dividend of 125 rand per share, taking its full year dividend to 300 rand per share.

($1 = 15.0705 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

