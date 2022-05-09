Oil

South Africa's Airports Company CEO says some flights cancelled over jet fuel shortage

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Airports Company South Africa Chief Executive Mpumi Mpofu said on Monday that some airlines had cancelled flights as a result of a shortage of jet fuel at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Last month an oil industry body flagged the jet fuel shortage, linking it to damage from devastating floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Mpofu added on Monday at a news conference that state logistics group Transnet aimed to restore 50% of a flood-damaged railway line by June 9.

