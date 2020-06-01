South Africa's Absa PMI rises in May as economic activity edges up

World Markets

South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) expanded in May with factories gradually restarting activity as the coronavirus lockdown eased, helping to lift production and sales.

The index, which gauges manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, rose to 50.2 points in May from 46.1 points in April.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

