World Markets

South Africa's Absa PMI extends recovery in September on easing lockdown

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published

South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) recovered further in September as easing of lockdown restrictions continued to boost business activity and new sales, a survey showed on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) recovered further in September as easing of lockdown restrictions continued to boost business activity and new sales, a survey showed on Thursday.

The index, which gauges manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, rose to 58.3 points in September from 57.3 points in August, well above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"Although the headline PMI also improved on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the increase in the business activity component is more pronounced and probably better reflects the pure output dynamics at this stage," Absa said in a statement.

South Africa imposed a strict coronavirus lockdown at the end of March, squeezing businesses and consumers, and economic output recorded its largest contraction ever in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular