World Markets

South Africa's Absa PMI declines in December after power cuts

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell deeper into a contraction in December, following a slump in new sales orders and business activity due to power cuts, the survey showed on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell deeper into a contraction in December, following a slump in new sales orders and business activity due to power cuts, the survey showed on Wednesday.

The index, which gauges manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, fell to 47.1 points in December, from 47.7 in November. Anything below 50 indicates that activity is contracting rather than expanding.

Absa said some respondents for the December survey said production was lost due to electricity disruptions.

"Bouts of load shedding (power cuts) and persistent weak domestic demand coupled with more intense headwinds from the global economy likely weighed on activity during the year," Absa said in a statement.

South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom has struggled to meet demand since 2007 due to unreliable coal-fired power plants, forcing it into rounds of power cuts, locally known as "load shedding".

Eskom, which generates more than 90% of South Africa's power, is widely viewed as the biggest impediment to economic growth.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Tim Cocks)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular