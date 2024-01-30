News & Insights

South Africa's 2024 maize planting area seen up 2%

January 30, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to plant maize over an area 2% bigger this year than last, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday.

The CEC forecast a 2.36% increase in the area planted for white maize, and a 1.47% increase in the area planted for yellow maize.

Overall, farmers were expected to plant 2.638 million hectares of maize in 2024, up from 2.586 million hectares the previous year.

