South Africa's 2024 maize harvest seen 12.6% lower than previous year

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

February 28, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 12.6% less maize in the 2023/2024 season compared with the previous one, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The CEC's final summer crop forecast estimated the 2024 harvest at 14.36 million metric tons, down from the 16.43 million harvested the season before.

The harvest is expected to consist of 7.04 million tons of white maize, for human consumption, and 7.32 million tons of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

