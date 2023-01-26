World Markets

South Africa's 2023 maize planting area seen down 3%

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

January 26, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to plant maize over an area 3% smaller than last year, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday.

The CEC forecast a 6.3% drop in the area planted for white maize, and a 1.9% increase in the area planted for yellow maize. Overall farmers were expected to plant 2.544 million hectares of maize, down from 2.623 million hectares the previous year.

