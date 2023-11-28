News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen 6% higher than previous year

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

November 28, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% more maize in the 2022/2023 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday.

The CEC's final summer crop forecast estimates the 2023 harvest at 16.40 million tonnes, up from the 15.47 million tonnes harvested the season before. The latest estimate is unchanged from the previous one published on Oct. 26.

The harvest is expected to consist of 8.5 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.9 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.