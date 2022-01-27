South Africa's 2022 maize planting area seen down 5.3% due to heavy rains

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to plant maize over an area 5.3% smaller than last year due to excessive rain during the planting season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday.

The CEC forecast a 6.9% drop in the area planted for white maize, and a 2.8% drop in the area planted for yellow maize. Overall farmers were expected to plant 2,609,700 hectares of maize, down from 2,755,400 hectares in 2021.

