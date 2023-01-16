World Markets

South African utility Eskom to reduce power cuts from Tuesday

January 16, 2023 — 09:53 am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said it would reduce rotational power cuts from Tuesday morning, and that over the course of this week 14 generators were expected to return to service, easing pressure on the power system.

