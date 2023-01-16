South African utility Eskom to reduce power cuts from Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said it would reduce rotational power cuts from Tuesday morning, and that over the course of this week 14 generators were expected to return to service, easing pressure on the power system.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.