Commodities

South African unions file court application over SAA job cuts

Contributor
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Two South African trade unions have filed an urgent labour court application over planned job cuts at embattled South African Airways (SAA), a spokeswoman for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Two South African trade unions have filed an urgent labour court application over planned job cuts at embattled South African Airways (SAA), a spokeswoman for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said on Tuesday.

Analysts say the layoffs will be key to reviving the fortunes of SAA, which is fighting for its survival after being placed under a form of bankruptcy protection in December.

But unions say specialists appointed to try to rescue SAA are attempting to push through the job cuts without following the country's labour laws.

"We've gone to court in order to safeguard the rights of our members and to ensure that proper legal process is followed if retrenchments do occur," NUMSA spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.

She said unions were concerned that SAA's business rescue practitioners wanted to accelerate job cuts outside of the 60-day mandatory consultation period provided for in the labour law's section 189 process.

That is designed to give employees the right to challenge the fairness of layoffs or to go on strike.

NUMSA and another union, the South African Cabin Crew Association, are also seeking a second court order compelling the business rescue experts to implement a training layoff scheme negotiated as part of a wage deal last year.

The scheme would see a government training authority pay SAA workers that could lose their jobs three-quarters of their salaries for a minimum of six months while they are retrained.

Hlubi-Majola said unions expected their application to be heard on Thursday. A spokeswoman for SAA's business rescue team could not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alexander Winning and Jan Harvey)

((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

3 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular