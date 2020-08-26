World Markets

South African union group plans strike on Oct. 7 over corruption

Alexander Winning Reuters
Tumelo Modiba Reuters
South Africa's COSATU trade union federation is mobilising for a general strike on Oct. 7 to protest about corruption, and it wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up prosecutions of corrupt individuals, COSATU's general secretary said on Wednesday.

"He (Ramaphosa) must stop negotiating with criminals and use the only language that they will understand which is prosecution and sentencing," Bheki Ntshalintshali told a news conference.

