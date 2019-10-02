World Markets

South African union files case against Samancor Chrome over alleged fraud

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said it had filed a court case on Wednesday against manganese and chrome producer Samancor Chrome relating to alleged fraud.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said it had filed a court case on Wednesday against manganese and chrome producer Samancor Chrome relating to alleged fraud.

"The company is stealing from the workers," said AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Johannesburg.

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor, who is representing AMCU, said via Twitter the case related to fraud and profit shifting worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He said further detail would be provided later on Wednesday.

Samancor had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular