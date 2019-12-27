World Markets

South African trade surplus widens to 6.1 bln rand in November

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade surplus widened to 6.1 billion rand ($435 million) in November from a revised 2.75 billion rand surplus in October, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports were down 4.8% on a month-on-month basis to 116.90 billion rand, while imports fell 7.7% to 110.80 billion, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 14.0115 rand)

