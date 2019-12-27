South African trade surplus widens to 6.1 bln rand in November

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade surplus widened to 6.1 billion rand ($435 million) in November from a revised 2.75 billion rand surplus in October, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports were down 4.8% on a month-on-month basis to 116.90 billion rand, while imports fell 7.7% to 110.80 billion, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 14.0115 rand)

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.