South African telco MTN posts 7% rise in interim profit

August 14, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South African telecommunications company MTN MTNJ.J on Monday posted a 7.1% rise in half-year earnings, despite inflationary pressures and foreign exchange losses.

MTN said its headline earnings per share - a profit measure - rose to 542 cents in the six months ended June 30 from 506 cents in the year ago period.

