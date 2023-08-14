South African telco MTN posts 7% rise in interim profit

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South African telecommunications company MTN MTNJ.J on Monday posted a 7.1% rise in half-year earnings, despite inflationary pressures and foreign exchange losses.

MTN said its headline earnings per share - a profit measure - rose to 542 cents in the six months ended June 30 from 506 cents in the year ago period.

