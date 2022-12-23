World Markets

South African state power utility Eskom reports $719 million net loss in 2022

December 23, 2022 — 06:50 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya and Kopano Gumbi for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom reported on Friday a 12.3 billion rand ($719 million) net loss in the year-ended March 2022, versus a 25 billion rand loss in the same period last year.

($1 = 17.1026 rand)

