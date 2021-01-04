South African shares start 2021 with gains; rand flat

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South African shares kicked off 2021 on a strong note on Monday, lifted by bullish global sentiment driven by hopes for an economic recovery.

But the rand pared gains late in the afternoon to trade flat on the day, amid growing criticism of the country's COVID-19 vaccine strategy.

South Africa has yet to receive its first doses of coronavirus vaccines, alarming some health experts, trade unions and analysts concerned about the potential economic impact of a slow rollout.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the country was hoping to get some vaccines next month but that no firm deals with pharmaceutical companies have been signed yet, amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections that has been driven partly by a new variant called 501.V2.

The government hopes to receive doses from the COVAX Facility co-led by the World Health Organization sometime in the second quarter, though those will only cover around 10% of its population of roughly 60 million.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange took its cue from the upbeat global mood, rising to highs seen around mid-December.

The benchmark All-share index .JALSH closed up 1.8% at 60,479 points and Top-40 index .JTOPI ended up 1.95% at 55,438 points. This was the largest single-day jump for the two indexes in two months.

The local stock rally was led by gold mining companies with the index .JGLDX up over 7%. However, banks, often considered a bellwether of the country's economic prospects, fell almost 2%.

At 1555 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was level with its previous close at 14.6700 against the dollar.

Adding to the mixed picture, government bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 issue ZAR2030= down 7.5 basis points to 8.66%.

