South African shares shrug banking crisis, rand slips

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 20 (Reuters) - South African shares strengthened on Monday despite a global banking crisis as investors rushed into safe haven resource stocks, while the risk-sensitive rand weakened.

On the bourse, the resources sector .JRESI closed 4.41% higher on concerns over a global banking crisis as investors snapped up gold shares, analysts said.

Overall, shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose, with the blue-chip Top 40 .JTOPI closing 2.68% higher while the broader all-share index .JALSH ended up 2.4%.

South African markets opened against a tense mood across the country that saw many businesses closed as thousands of protesters marched through South Africa's cities, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign over the lack of jobs and electricity. Security forces guarded malls and streets to prevent any violence and looting.

Tuesday is a public holiday in South Africa and markets will remain closed, but when business resumes on Wednesday, local investors will be looking at monthly inflation figures ZACPIY=ECI to be released on Wednesday for clues on the health of South African economy.

A Reuters poll found on Monday that South Africa's Reserve Bank will raise interest rates for the last time in this cycle by 25 basis points on March 30, in anticipation of slower inflation and a weak economy due to power disruptions.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger with the yield down 6 basis points to 9.975%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Bhargav Acharya/James Macharia Chege)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.