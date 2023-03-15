South African shares, rand pummeled as banking crisis spreads

(Updates to reflect afternoon trade)
JOHANNESBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - South African shares and the rand plummeted on Wednesday as the U.S. banking crisis spread to Europe and continued to wreak havoc on global markets.
The country's blue-chip Top 40 and its broader all-share indexes fell around 3% to the lowest they have been this year.
"My big fear is that it leads to a crisis of confidence, that's more of an issue than the reality of what's happening to the banks," Sasfin equity strategist David Shapiro told Reuters, referring to the falling stocks.
Among fallers, shares in the banking sector slipped 2.78%, reflectingglobal marketsentiment.
