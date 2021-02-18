South African scientists to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine study

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South African scientists will meet on Thursday to discuss a laboratory study that suggests the dominant local coronavirus variant may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE vaccine by two-thirds, a health ministry spokesman told Reuters.

"I do know that our scientists will be meeting to discuss it (the Pfizer study) and they will advise the minister," spokesman Popo Maja said. "We are not going to be releasing a statement until advised by our scientists. We will also be guided by the regulator."

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.