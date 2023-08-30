South African retailer Woolworths posts 15% rise in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths WHLJ.J on Wednesday reported a 14.8% rise in annual profit as promotional sales, online growth and lower debt helped to counter the impact of power cuts in the country and a rise in cost of living in its operating regions.

The food and fashion retailer posted a headline earnings per share - a profit measure - of 423.4 South African cents from continuing operations in the 12 months ended June 25, from 368.7 cents seen a year earlier.

The company sold an Australian clothing division earlier this year, therefore profits from continuing operations are a more precise measure for the year.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.