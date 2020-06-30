World Markets

South African retailer Steinhoff posts bigger full-year loss

Scandal-hit South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff International Holdings NV on Tuesday reported a bigger annual loss, as it tries to recover from a $7 billion accounting fraud.

The company's annual loss for the year ended September 2019 widened to 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion) from 1.2 billion euros a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/38gUBxt)

Steinhoff reported full-year sales of 12 billion euros compared to 11.4 billion euros in 2018, helped by a boost in merchandise businesses in Europe and Africa.

Established more than 50 years ago, the company transformed itself from a small South African business to a furniture and household goods retailer straddling four continents before its dramatic fall from grace.

($1 = 0.8902 euros)

