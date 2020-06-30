South African retailer Steinhoff posts bigger full-year loss

June 30 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff International Holdings NV SNHJ.J on Tuesday reported a bigger annual loss, as it tries to recover from a $7 billion accounting fraud.

The company's annual loss for the year ended September 2019 widened to 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion) from 1.2 billion euros a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/38gUBxt)

Steinhoff reported full-year sales of 12 billion euros compared to 11.4 billion euros in 2018, helped by a boost in merchandise businesses in Europe and Africa.

Established more than 50 years ago, the company transformed itself from a small South African business to a furniture and household goods retailer straddling four continents before its dramatic fall from grace.

($1 = 0.8902 euros)

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru and Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.