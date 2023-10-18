South African retailer Pick n Pay swings to H1 loss

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay PIKJ.J swung on Wednesday to a half-year loss of 571.3 million rand ($30.48 million) because of incremental costs that include diesel and restructuring costs.

The retailer, which also sells clothes, said it swung to a loss after tax in the 26 weeks ended Aug.27, from a profit of 453.3 million rand last year in the same period.

($1=18.7431 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.