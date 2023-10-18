News & Insights

World Markets

South African retailer Pick n Pay swings to H1 loss

Credit: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

October 18, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay PIKJ.J swung on Wednesday to a half-year loss of 571.3 million rand ($30.48 million) because of incremental costs that include diesel and restructuring costs.

The retailer, which also sells clothes, said it swung to a loss after tax in the 26 weeks ended Aug.27, from a profit of 453.3 million rand last year in the same period.

($1=18.7431 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.