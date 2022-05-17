South African retailer Pick n Pay reports higher annual earnings

JOHANNESBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay PIKJ.J on Tuesday reported a 14.5% rise in annual earnings despite estimating lost sales worth about 2.7 billion rand ($167.88 million) due to last year's civil unrest in the country and liquor sale restrictions.

The company said its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 262.59 cents for the year ended Feb. 27, up from 229.31 in the comparable period in 2021.

($1 = 16.0826 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.