South African retailer Pepkor posts 11.7% fall in half-yearly profit

Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

May 30, 2023 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Pepkor Holdings PPHJ.J on Tuesday posted a 11.7% drop in half-yearly earnings, as customers prioritised spending on necessities amid a difficult working environment due to rolling blackouts and the impact of inflation.

The clothing, electronics and furniture retailer said headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell from 91.5 cents to 80.8 cents in the six months ended March 31.

