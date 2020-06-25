World Markets

South African retailer Mr Price scraps dividend as annual earnings drop

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African budget retailer Mr Price on Thursday reported a 10.4% drop in annual earnings due to COVID-19 impairment provisions, and did not declare a final dividend in order to preserve cash.

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - South African budget retailer Mr Price on Thursday reported a 10.4% drop in annual earnings due to COVID-19 impairment provisions, and did not declare a final dividend in order to preserve cash.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 1,047 cents in the 52 weeks ended March 28 from 1,168.6, while diluted HEPS decreased 9.9%.

Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, said anticipated consumer distress resulted in the company taking additional impairment provisions on stock, its debtors' book and insurance claims.

Total revenue from continuing operations grew 2.1% to 23 billion rand ($1.32 billion), with retail sales up by 1.5%, boosted by clothing and home divisions.

Following the announcement of a national lockdown on March 15, sales growth slumped 32.9% as consumers prioritised essential items in the last two weeks of the month.

($1 = 17.4159 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MR PRICE RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular