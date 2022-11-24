World Markets

South African retailer Mr Price first-half profit rises on apparel, gadget demand

November 24, 2022 — 12:30 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla and Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South African retailer Mr Price Group Ltd MRPJ.J posted a 10.6% rise in first-half earnings on Thursday, buoyed by strong demand for its apparels and tech gadgets.

The clothing and homewares retailer said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 496 cents in the 26 weeks ended Oct. 1.

Mr Price declared an interim dividend of 312.5 cents, up 10.6%.

