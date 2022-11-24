South African retailer Mr Price first-half profit rises on apparel, gadget demand

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South African retailer Mr Price Group Ltd MRPJ.J posted a 10.6% rise in first-half earnings on Thursday, buoyed by strong demand for its apparels and tech gadgets.

The clothing and homewares retailer said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 496 cents in the 26 weeks ended Oct. 1.

Mr Price declared an interim dividend of 312.5 cents, up 10.6%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

