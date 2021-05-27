South African retailer Lewis reports a surge in annual profit

By 0724 GMT, its shares were up 5.54%.

Merchandise sales recovered strongly after stores reopened in June 2020 following a two-month lockdown. After declining by 4.9% in the first half of the year, sales grew by 17% in the second half to post an annual increase of 6.7% to 3.9 billion rand ($284.64 million).

The growth was driven by cash sales which increased by 25.9%, with credit sales declining by 7.9% as a result of the hard April to May lockdown period.

Sales were also supported by new ranges introduced in the second half of the year and high levels of stock availability.

Its debtor's book continued to improve during the year, with the level of satisfactory paid customers increasing from 70.5% in 2020 to 74.4% in 2021, while collection rates recovered steadily after lockdown, Lewis said.

