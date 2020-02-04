South African retailer Edcon to sell 167 CNA stores

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Edcon, the country's largest non-food retailer, said on Tuesday it will sell stationary retailer CNA to a consortium majority owned by Astoria Investments . The sale, which is subject to regulatory approvals, entails the sale of 167 CNA stores and includes all brands and trademarks, Edcon said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely) ((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EDCON M&A/ASTORIA INVTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.