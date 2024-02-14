South African retail sales rise 2.7% year on year in December

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 2.7% year on year in December after falling by a revised 1.0% in November, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales increased 1.4%.

Sales in the three months to the end of December were up 0.1% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by Alexander Winning)

