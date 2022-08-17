South African retail sales fall 2.5% year on year in June
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 2.5% year on year in June after rising by 0.1% in May, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.4%.
Sales in the three months to the end of June were up 0.5% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.
