South African retail sales fall 2.5% year on year in June

Alexander Winning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 2.5% year on year in June after rising by 0.1% in May, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.4%.

Sales in the three months to the end of June were up 0.5% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

