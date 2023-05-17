News & Insights

South African retail sales fall 1.6% year on year in March

May 17, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 1.6% year on year in March after falling by a revised 0.7% in February, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales decreased 0.7%.

Sales in the three months to the end of March were down 1.0% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

