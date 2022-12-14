South African retail sales fall 0.6% year on year in October

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales fell 0.6% year on year in October after falling by a revised 0.4% in September, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 0.4%.

Sales in the three months to the end of October were up 0.3% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

