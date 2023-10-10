News & Insights

South African realtor Equites posts 20% drop in half-year distribution

October 10, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South African specialist logistics property group Equites EQUJ.J on Tuesday reported a 20% drop in its half-year distribution to shareholders.

The group announced a distribution of 65.37 cents per share for its half-year ended Aug 31, down from 81.58 cents a year earlier.

