South African realtor Equites posts 20% drop in half-year distribution

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South African specialist logistics property group Equites EQUJ.J on Tuesday reported a 20% drop in its half-year distribution to shareholders.

The group announced a distribution of 65.37 cents per share for its half-year ended Aug 31, down from 81.58 cents a year earlier.

